Donald Trump’s Tariff Mania Backfires, India Rejects US F-35 Fighter Jets Deal: Reports

India has reportedly ruled out the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, a significant decision that comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a surprise 25% tariff on Indian goods.

To de-escalate tensions with the White House, India is reportedly considering boosting its imports of various American goods. However, this potential move to placate the U.S. on the trade front is being pursued separately from its defence strategy, where New Delhi has taken a firm stance by rejecting the expensive warplanes.

India Spurns US F-35 Offer Amid Tariff Tensions:

According to a Bloomberg report, Indian officials have told the US that they are not interested in buying the F-35 fighter jets that President Trump had offered during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House in February. The Indian government's priority is instead a partnership focused on jointly designing and manufacturing military equipment within India.

The potential increase in imports, which could include items like natural gas, communication equipment, and gold, is aimed at narrowing India’s trade surplus with the US. This comes after President Trump announced an unexpected 25% tariff on Indian goods, effective from August 1, which reportedly caught officials in New Delhi by surprise.

The situation adds to existing friction between the two nations, particularly after Trump’s repeated, and denied, claims that his trade pressure helped end a brief armed conflict between India and Pakistan.