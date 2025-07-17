India Rejects NATO Chief’s 100% Secondary Sanction Threats, Warns Against Double Standards Over Russia Ties

New Delhi: India has firmly rejected NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's warning of imposing 100% secondary sanctions on countries trading with Russia, particularly in the energy sector. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clearly stated that securing the nation's energy needs is an overriding priority for New Delhi, and external pressures will not sway it. Asserting that India's domestic needs depend on the current market scenario, the MEA warned the West against adopting any “double standards”.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India's domestic needs depend on the current market scenario and geopolitical conditions. He cautioned against adopting double standards, particularly when it comes to energy trade with Russia.

Responding to NATO chief Mark Rutte's comment that countries buying Russian oil could face secondary sanctions, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen reports on the subject and are closely following the developments. Let me reiterate that securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is available in the markets and also by prevailing global circumstances. We would particularly caution against any double standards on the matter."

What NATO Chief Warned For

Earlier, Mark Rutte bluntly warned Russia's key trade partners, specifically India, China and Brazil, of 100% sanctions if they continue to trade with Russia. Rutte's warning came after he met with US senators, where he urged leaders in Delhi, Beijing, and Brasilia to press Russian President Vladimir Putin to take peace negotiations seriously. Failure to do so, he warned, would result in severe secondary sanctions and penalties.

Talking to reporters, the NATO chief said, "If you are the President of China, the Prime Minister of India, or the President of Brazil, and you continue to trade with Russia and buy their oil and gas, then you know: if the man in Moscow doesn't take the peace negotiations seriously, I will impose 100 per cent secondary sanctions."

He also called the leaders of India, China and Brazil to directly urge Putin to commit to peace talks. "So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India, and on China in a massive way."

India's Response To Sanctions Threat

India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remained unfazed by Rutte's warning, stating that India could diversify its supplies from countries like Guyana and existing producers like Brazil and Canada. His response outlined India's commitment to its energy security strategy, which prioritises affordable and reliable energy sources.

Notably, the NATO chief's warning appeared to be in line with US President Donald Trump, who had issued a tariff threat, warning to impose "biting" secondary tariffs of up to 100% on countries that continue purchasing Russian goods, including oil, if there is no peace agreement within the next 50 days.

India's Growing Ties With Russia