India Restores Embassy in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen Bilateral Ties With Afghanistan

The Ministry of External Affairs said the decision 'underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest'. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant diplomatic development, the Government of India has restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of the Embassy of India in Afghanistan, with immediate effect.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the decision “underscores India’s resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest”. The restored embassy, the MEA added, “will further augment India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society”.

The announcement comes just days after Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s six-day visit to India from October 9 to 15, marking the most high-level interaction between the two sides since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

The Indian Embassy in Kabul was shut down in 2021 following the collapse of the previous Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power. India had since maintained a limited presence through a Technical Mission, primarily to oversee humanitarian assistance and development projects.

By restoring full diplomatic status, New Delhi is signalling a calibrated but notable shift in its approach — from cautious engagement to structured re-establishment of diplomatic channels with the Taliban administration.