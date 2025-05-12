'No Trade Talks': India Retorts Donald Trump's Claim On India-Pakistan Ceasefire

New Delhi: Government sources on Monday said that there was no reference to trade when US Vice President JD Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 9 on Operation Sindoor as claimed by US President Donald Trump as he tried to take credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Rebutting United States' claim, India has said that after Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on May 9. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on May 8 and May 10 and to NSA Doval on May 10. There was no reference to trade in any of these discussions, sources said.

Government's statement on Donald Trump has come hours after US President once again pleaded to take credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire saying his administration helped to broker it. The US President claimed he told both India and Pakistan that there will be no trade with them if they don't stop it.

Addressing a presser, Donald Trump said, “...On Saturday, my administration helped broker an immediate ceasefire, I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan - the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons...”

“I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully know and to understand the gravity of the situation. And we helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said. Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys,” Trump mentioned.