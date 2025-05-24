India Rips into Pakistan at UNSC, Says Terror Sponsor 'Draws no Line Between Terrorists and Civilians'

India ripped into Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, calling its overstatement on the protection of civilians in the conflict zones "grossly hypocritical". India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Puri, strongly criticised Islamabad for failing to distinguish between terrorists and civilians.

Pak Has no Credentials to Speak: India

"India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders... For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on the protection of civilians is an affront to the international community... A nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians," Puri said.

Speaking at the UNSC Open Debate on "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict", Puri pointed out that the Pakistani Army deliberately targeted border villages and religious sites in India earlier this month, killing more than 20 civilians and wounding over 80.

“There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples and convents, as well as medical facilities. To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical...”

New Delhi also called out Islamabad's record of funding cross-border terrorism, adding that Pakistan has repeatedly used civilian cover to advance its terror intentions.

India tore into Pakistan the same day sources said New Delhi is preparing to move the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with a dossier to put the terror sponsor state back on the "grey list". New Delhi also plans to approach the World Bank to oppose future funding to Islamabad.

Both of these actions will be taken in the upcoming meetings next month.

IMF Defends Funds to Pak

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has defended its recent $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, asserting that the debt-laden country had fulfilled all required reform benchmarks.

The loan was released amid heightened cross-border tensions with India, following the Indian military’s Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.