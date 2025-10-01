India-Russia Diplomatic Calendar Heats Up: Putin Likely To Visit Delhi Early December

New Delhi: India and Russia are actively discussing dates for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is expected to take place in the first week of December. This will be the 23rd annual India–Russia bilateral summit.

Sources indicate that President Putin is tentatively scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on 5 December for a two-day engagement, during which key discussions on defence cooperation, energy ties, and multilateral coordination within BRICS and the SCO are expected to take centre stage.

This will be Putin’s first visit to India since the Russia–Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

Ahead of President Putin’s visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit India as part of regular diplomatic exchanges. Lavrov confirmed the plans during his press briefing at the United Nations General Assembly.