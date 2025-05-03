India-Russia Discuss Pahalgam Terror Attack As World Sides With New Delhi In Its Fight Against Terror

New Delhi: India and Russia on Saturday discussed the situation on the ground days after Pahalgam terror attack along with the current bilateral issues of cooperation between the two countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the brutal terror attack executed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the worst in the valley.

According to reports, Jaishankar and his counterpart Lavrov discussed current issues of Russia-India cooperation, as well as the escalation of India- Pakistan relations following the barbaric terrorist attack.

Sergey Lavrov called for the resolution of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad through political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis and in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to X, formerly Twitter and informed about his recent talks with the Russian counterpart.

Jaishankar said that they discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with Sergey Lavrov on Friday. During the conversation, he conveyed to his counterpart that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the deadly, inhuman and barbaric act must be brought to justice.