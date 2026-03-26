Updated 26 March 2026 at 07:21 IST
India's Carbon Emissions Grew In 2025 At Slowest Pace In Over Two Decades
India's coal-fired power output dropped for the first time outside the Covid period, since 1973. Carbon dioxide emissions went up slightly year-on-year in 2025, as increases from steel and cement offset fall in coal power.
- India News
- 1 min read
India's Carbon Emissions Grew In 2025 At Slowest Pace In Over Two Decades | Image: Unsplash/Representative
India's carbon dioxide emissions grew 0.7% in 2025, the slowest annual increase in more than two decades, data from a research analysis showed, as record clean-energy additions and weak power demand curbed the rise in fossil-fuel use.
Here are some details:
- This is a sharp slowdown from the growth of 4%-11% in the preceding four years, excluding the impact of COVID in 2020, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air for UK-based climate website Carbon Brief.
- Power sector emissions fell 3.8% in 2025 on clean energy additions and weak electricity demand.
- India added 47 gigawatt (GW) of solar, 6.3 GW of wind, 4 GW of hydropower and 0.6 GW of nuclear power in 2025.
- India's coal-fired power output dropped for the first time outside the Covid period, since 1973
- Carbon dioxide emissions went up slightly year-on-year in 2025, as increases from steel and cement offset fall in coal power
- In comparison, China's carbon dioxide emissions fell by 0.3% year-on-year in 2025
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Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 26 March 2026 at 07:21 IST