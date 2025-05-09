India's Cyber Strike: X Blocks 8000 Accounts In Response To Government Directives Amidst Heightened Tensions With Pakistan

New Delhi: As Pakistan escalated tensions with India on Thursday by unprovoked and failed air raids by using barrage of missiles and drones on several Indian cities, India has asked social media platform X to block over 8,000 accounts involved in spreading misinformation and rumours. As Indian armed forces retaliating massively with airstrikes against Pakistan's aggression, the Indian government responded by a massive cyber strike against Pakistani X handlers.

As per reports, the blocking of accounts on X is seen as a part of this broader effort to respond to Pakistan's aggression. The government has been increasingly scrutinising social media platforms, demanding that they comply with its directives and remove content that it deems objectionable.

The Indian government's move comes in the context of heightened tensions with Pakistan, which launched unprovoked and failed air raids on several Indian cities, military infrastructures, and civilians on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The Indian government has also been working to ensure that social media platforms are not used to spread misinformation or to carry out other malicious activities.