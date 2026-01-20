India's Hypersonic Anti-Ship Missile To Debut At Kartavyapath On Republic Day

The long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile is set to make its debut in the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath on January 26. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) long-range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Glide Missile is set to make its debut in the 77th Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath on January 26.

The LRAShM missiles have a range of 1,500 km and will boost India's capabilities in the Indian Ocean region. Its display at the Republic Day parade will showcase India's self-reliance in the defence sector.

Speaking to ANI, Project Director A Prasad Goud said that DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile and hypersonic cruise missile technologies.

"This missile is being developed by DRDO for the requirements of the Indian Navy. Its basic advantage is that it is hypersonic, so enemy radars cannot detect it. Its range is about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, then defeat the warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. It travels at hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency. This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters. DRDO is working on hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology," Project Director Goud said.

Sharing the features of this missile, Goud said that the missile has a range of about 1500 Km and can carry different payloads, and can defeat warheads on ships deployed in the ocean. "It travels with hypersonic speed and high aerodynamic efficiency. Its aerodynamic efficiency is very high because we are able to glide very long distances," he added.

"This missile can reach targets of 1500 kilometres in a very short time, maybe within 15 minutes. We will be able to destroy all classes of warships using this particular missile. This will increase India's capability in the ocean waters," said Project Director Goud.

He also emphasised that the "hypersonic missile" is the future and India has the technology to enhance capabilities with a range of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres.

"Future of missiles is Hypersonic Missile. DRDO is currently working on two technologies: hypersonic glide missile technology and hypersonic cruise missile technology. Our Advanced Lab Technology (ALT) is involved with hypersonic glide technology. India is continuously moving forward rapidly in this direction. Today, we have the technology to enhance capabilities with a range of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometres," he added.

Furthermore, the Republic Day parade will also showcase the Dhanush Gun System, Akash (L) Launcher, Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, and Akash missiles, among others.

In addition to the celebrations, approximately 10,000 special guests (including spouses) from different walks of life have been invited to witness the Republic Day Parade. The guests include those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers & start-ups, Self Help Groups and best performers under key government initiatives.

Arrangements have been made for the special guests to visit the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi. They will also get an opportunity to interact with the respective Ministers.