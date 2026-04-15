India's National Security Is Collective Responsibility, Says NSA Ajit Doval

Gandhinagar: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday declared that India is undergoing a historic "new awakening," where national security is no longer the exclusive domain of uniformed personnel but a collective responsibility of every citizen.

Addressing the fifth convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Tuesday, Doval emphasised that a nation's willpower and the morale of its people are the ultimate deciders of its safety, often outweighing mere military or technological superiority.

"After a long time in history, we are seeing that in India, a new awakening has set in. National security is the responsibility of the entire country, and not just of the armed forces or Police or Intelligence. This is our collective strength. Together, our collective strength builds the national morale," he said.

He described national security as a "complex phenomenon" with various aspects, including military strength, technological prowess and diplomacy.

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"Military power of the country, technological power, resources, diplomatic powers and its human resources. Sometimes, when this comprehensive national power is assessed, faults occur when it comes to the morale of the nation," he said.

Highlighting people's dedication towards their nation as a pivotal tool in wars, he said, "This nation's morale we call 'willpower', all wars have one sole objective - to break the adversary's morale, forcing them to accept a treaty on our terms."

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During the ceremony, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval received the Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) from the President Droupadi Murmu, in recognition of his lifetime of national service, visionary leadership, strategic foresight and vital contributions to strengthening India's national security, the Rashtriya Raksha University said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University at Gandhinagar today.

She highlighted that the nation has achieved a decisive victory against Naxalism in recent days. "For this accomplishment, I commend the police forces of all concerned states and the Central Armed Police Forces," she said in an X post.

Noting the rise of awareness around digital arrest, cybercrime, and phishing attacks, she said, "Today, these stand before us as very major threats. In such a situation, the importance and responsibility of institutions like the National Defence University increase."