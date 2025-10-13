Republic World
Updated 13 October 2025 at 21:18 IST

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
India's Net Direct Tax Collections Rise More Than 6% In April-October | Image: Republic

New Delhi: India's net direct tax collections rose more than 6% to 11.9 trillion rupees in the April 1-October 12 period compared with the same period last year, the government said in a statement.

On a gross basis, the tax collections that include corporate and income tax rose 2.4% year on year to 13.9 trillion rupees during the same period, the income tax department said, adding that it issued refunds worth 2 trillion rupees.

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 13 October 2025 at 21:18 IST

