India's Passport Climbs To 75th In Feb 2026 Henley Index

New Delhi: India's passport has risen to the 75th position in the Henley Passport Index for February 2026, up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026, Gulf News reported.

This improvement marks a climb of 10 spots, reflecting enhanced global mobility for Indian citizens, who can now access 56 countries visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival.

Gulf News highlighted that Indian passport holders gained one additional destination in February compared to January's total of 55, with The Gambia being added back to the list.

The January dip to 55 destinations resulted from policy changes in Iran and Bolivia, which removed them from India's visa-free or visa-on-arrival categories. Iran suspended visa-free entry for Indians in November 2025 amid concerns over fraud and trafficking, requiring prior approval instead. Bolivia shifted to an e-visa system requiring online pre-approval.

Despite a slight reduction from 2025's total of 57 accessible countries, India's ranking improved because the Henley Passport Index compares passports relative to one another, and other nations saw steeper declines in their access scores.

The index assesses nearly 200 passports against 227 destinations, awarding points only for true visa-free travel, visa-on-arrival, visitor permits, or basic eTAs, while pre-approved visas or full e-visas score zero.

Singapore leads the 2026 rankings with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea at 187, Sweden and the UAE at 186, and several European nations in the 185-184 range. The United States stands at 10th with 179 destinations.

Gulf News noted that India's current position represents steady progress, building on its historical peak of 71st in 2006 and demonstrating incremental gains in travel freedom amid evolving international visa policies.