India's Statement Takes Swipe At Trump Being Mum On China

New Delhi: India has issued a strong statement in response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable,” and stressed that India’s energy imports are driven by national interest and market factors, aimed at ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens.

Statement by Official Spokesperson says, “We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and are undertaken with the overarching objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India. It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the United States should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also pursuing in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all necessary actions to safeguard its national interests.”

Why Trump Mum On China ?

The statement notably pointed out the double standards in Washington’s approach, highlighting that other countries—including China—continue similar trade engagements with Russia, yet face no comparable penalties. India expressed disappointment that the US chose to single it out while remaining silent on others, calling the action “extremely unfortunate”.

India reaffirmed its sovereign right to determine its foreign policy and trade partnerships, and warned that it would take “all necessary steps” to protect its national interests.

