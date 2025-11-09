India's Waste Management Market Set To Surge To $39 Billion By 2030, Gujarat Emerges As Recycling Powerhouse

Ahmedabad: India's waste management sector is on the cusp of a revolution, with the market projected to surge from around USD 25 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 39 billion by 2030, registering a massive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth trajectory is underpinned by the recycling services segment, which is anticipated to nearly double by 2033, boasting an impressive CAGR of 9.6%. At a time when the country continues to struggle with the challenges of waste disposal, industry stakeholders are converging to chart a sustainable course for the future.

The recent high-level roundtable in Ahmedabad brought together prominent recyclers, technology providers, sustainability experts, and policymakers to deliberate on the way forward. The event served as a precursor to the upcoming Bharat Recycling Show (BRS) and Plastics Recycling Show India (PRSI) 2025, scheduled to take place in Mumbai from November 13-15.

According to experts, the recycling industry in India is entering a decisive growth phase, driven by rising material recovery targets, technological adoption, and evolving producer responsibility norms. India's waste-plastic recycling volume stood at around 10.9 million tonnes in 2024 and is projected to more than double to 25.4 million tonnes by 2033, showing the industry's strong growth trajectory.

The experts stated that Gujarat has emerged as a recycling powerhouse, contributing over 25% to the country's total waste handling. Industrial clusters such as Dhoraji, Bhavnagar, Halol, Vapi, and Ahmedabad have become concentrated recycling zones, with extensive PET recycling taking place in Surat, Kandla, and Ahmedabad. Prashant Trivedi, Immediate Past Chairman of the Ahmedabad Chapter, Indian Plastic Institute (IPI), emphasised the state's dominance, stating, "Gujarat continues to hold a leading position in India's recycling and manufacturing ecosystem."

Advertisement

The implementation of new policies, notably the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandates, has been identified as a major catalyst for the industry's formalized growth.

The roundtable discussions focused on vital strategies, including enhancing material recovery, promoting innovation in waste management, and the practical steps needed to achieve India's circular economy vision. Technology providers underlined how AI and Robotics are revolutionising efficiency and recovery rates.

Advertisement

At a time when India strives to strengthen its position as a leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy solutions, the upcoming event is expected to be a game-changer. The event will provide a platform for industry stakeholders to showcase breakthrough recycling technologies and deliberate on advancing resource efficiency and green manufacturing.