Published 11:48 IST, December 14th 2024
India Safe Haven for Minorities Facing Discrimination in Bangladesh, Pakistan: Kiren Rijiju
On day 2 of the Constitution Debate in the Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju has highlighted that the minorities feel safe in India and also get legal protection.
New Delhi: Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who has opened from the ruling party's side on the second day of the Constitution Debate in the Lok Sabha, speaks about the importance and significance of the Constitution of India, how the government's work is aligned to it and how the Opposition is setting a fake narrative against the government. In his address, Kiren Rijiju has also spoken about the safety and security India provides to the minorities.
‘India Provides Legal Protection to Minorities’
In his Constitution Day Debate address, Kiren Rijiju has highlighted, “India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has provision for affirmative action.” According to Kiren Rijiju, the Minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan that have faced discrimination, come to India for protection because India is a safe haven for minorities from across the countries.
Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition for Creating Fake Narrative Against Govt
The Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs has slammed the Opposition for creating a fake narrative against the government with respect to minorities. "...A narrative is being created. According to the survey of the Center for Policy Analysis in European Union, 48% people in European Union have been victims of discrimination. Most of them are Muslims, believers of Islam. In France, many discrimination reports were presented. In that, people from the majority Muslim community have objected to those who wear head scarves, burqas and said that this discrimination is being done against them. In Spain, the report of internal hate crimes against Muslims is so high, this has also been mentioned in the report...You know the condition of Pakistan, what happens in Bangladesh, you people know what has happened to Sikhs, Hindus, Christians in Afghanistan, whether it is a problem in Tibet or Myanmar, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh, Pakistan or Afghanistan, if there is oppression against the minority or some problem arises, the first country where they come to seek protection is India. Then why is it said that there is no protection for minorities in this country...I am saying that such things should not be said which harm the image of the country, I am not saying this for any one party. I am saying this for the country", said Kiren Rijiju.
Lok Sabha Constitution Debate Day 2
A special discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution began on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply to the two-day debate in the Lok Sabha today, according to sources cited by PTI. More than 12 BJP leaders are expected to participate in the debate, with Prime Minister Modi set to respond on the evening of December 14. Leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, including HD Kumaraswamy, Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Srikant Shinde, LJP's Shambhavi Chaudhary, Rajkumar Sangwan, former Bihar CM Jiten Ram Manjhi, Apna Dal boss Anupriya Patel, and JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, are the speakers.BJP and its allies highlighted the Emergency period and countered "fake narratives being peddled" by the opposition yesterday.
PM Modi to Address House Today Evening
"Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will address the Lok Sabha today during the discussion on '75 Years Glorious Journey of the Constitution of India.' The discussion will commence at 11 AM," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.
