India Scores Diplomatic Win As Iran Allows 2 Gas Tankers Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: Iran has given the green light for 2 Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to pass through the critical Strait of Hormuz. The move is expected to ease India's cooking gas crisis, amidst growing Mideast tensions. Iran's nod to Indian vessels comes after India and Iran reportedly struck an agreement on ship passage through the strait.

According to reports, the Shivalik vessel, carrying 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG, has passed the strait and is set to arrive at the Indian coastline in the next couple of days, while another ship is also expected to dock in India soon. The Shivalik has already crossed the Strait of Hormuz, escorted by the Indian Navy, after departing from Iran's Bandar Abbas Port.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to global markets, and any disruption can largely impact energy prices worldwide. Iran's decision to allow Indian ships to pass through is seen as a diplomatic breakthrough, following high-level talks between New Delhi and Tehran.

Iran Assures Safe Passage Of Indian Vessels

Reports suggested that Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, reassured that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, with some ships still passing through despite the conflict. Ilahi asserted that Iran never intended to block the Strait, which would lead to a global energy crisis. Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, also emphasised that India is a friend and that the two countries share common interests in the region.

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Iranian Envoy Fathali expressed confidence that the passage would be extended to Indian ships, given the latest sequence of events and high-level talks. The breakthrough comes after several rounds of inter-governmental talks between India and Iran, including a recent conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also held multiple discussions with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on maritime safety and energy security.

The Indian government has welcomed the development, with Jaishankar stressing the importance of safe passage for Indian vessels. The decision is expected to ease India's energy crisis, with the country importing big amounts of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz.