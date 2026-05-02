India Scripts History by Unfurling Largest Underwater National Flag at Andaman’s Radhanagar Beach, Sets Guinness World Record

Port Blair: In a spectacular display of patriotism, India has achieved a new Guinness World Record by unfurling the largest national flag underwater at the pristine Radhanagar Beach in the Andaman Islands.

The massive Indian tricolour, measuring an impressive 60 metres by 40 metres, was successfully deployed beneath the turquoise waters of the iconic beach, creating a breathtaking underwater spectacle. The record-breaking attempt highlighted both national pride and the natural beauty of the Andaman & Nicobar archipelago.

Radhanagar Beach, often hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, provided the perfect setting for this unique endeavour. The enormous flag was carefully unfurled in the clear waters, drawing attention to India’s marine heritage and the spirit of adventure among its citizens.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for the country in the Guinness World Records category for the largest national flag displayed underwater. The effort is expected to boost eco-tourism and adventure sports in the Andaman region while inspiring similar patriotic initiatives across India.

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