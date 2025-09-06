India Sees 15% Surge In Foreign Direct Investment, US Emerges As Top Source Despite Tariff Issues

New Delhi: India's foreign direct investment (FDI) sector has witnessed a major shift, with the nation experiencing a 15% increase in FDI inflows to $18.62 billion during April-June, the first quarter of this fiscal year. Surprisingly, despite ongoing tariff issues, the United States (US) has emerged as the largest source of FDI, contributing $5.61 billion, nearly triple the $1.50 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Notably, Karnataka has taken the top spot in FDI inflows, receiving $5.69 billion during the first quarter, surpassing Maharashtra's $5.36 billion. The experts suggested that the FDI inflows in Karnataka reflected the confidence of global investors in the state, with cities like Bengaluru, the centre of India's high-tech industry. The experts attributed the inflows to the government's policies that have created an investment-friendly environment.

The trade experts believed that Karnataka's success could be attributed to its status as a technology and innovation hub. Bengaluru, often referred to as India's Silicon Valley, houses over 400 Fortune 500 R&D centres and dominates national software exports. Additionally, the government's emphasis on creating an investment-friendly ecosystem through infrastructure improvements, policy support, and a dynamic talent pool has paid off in the form of revived investor confidence.

A recent study by the MSME Export Promotion Council outlined that Karnataka secured over Rs 12 lakh crore in new investments between FY 2021-22 and 2024-25 across various sectors. The experts note that Karnataka's strong FDI performance comes against Maharashtra's historically dominant position. Together, these two states continue to attract more than 50% of India's foreign direct capital. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka has attracted a staggering Rs 50,107 crore in FDI, solidifying its position as a favoured investment destination.

The state officials stated that the government has implemented an investor-friendly FDI policy, allowing 100% overseas inflows through the automatic route in most sectors. The recent reforms include increasing FDI caps in defence, insurance, and pension sectors, and liberalized policies for construction, civil aviation, and single-brand retail trading.

Mauritius, Singapore, and the US are among the top investment sources in India. Mauritius has invested $182.2 billion, Singapore $179.48 billion, and the US $76.26 billion between April 2000 and June 2025. Inflows rose in various sectors, including computer software and hardware ($5.4 billion), services ($3.28 billion), trading ($506 million), telecommunication ($24 million), automobile ($1.29 billion), construction development ($75 million), non-conventional energy ($1.14 billion), and chemicals ($140 million) during the April-June quarter.