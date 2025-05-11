India Shows Evidence of How Pakistan Was Defeated | VIDEO

India shows evidence of how Pakistan was defeated, DGMO press brief | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press conference on Sunday evening explained how "Operation Sindoor" was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces. The DGMO brief was addressed by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, and Major General S.S. Sharda, providing key updates on 'Operation Sindoor'.

DGMO confirmed Operation Sindoor was launched with the objective of dismantling enemy terror infrastructure, delivering a strong and decisive message against terrorism. Anticipating retaliation, several terror camps were evacuated in advance.

On May 7, strategic airstrikes were conducted on nine carefully selected targets, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value individuals linked to the Pulwama blast and the IC-814 hijacking.