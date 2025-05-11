India Shows Evidence of How Pakistan Was Defeated | VIDEO

Updated May 11th 2025, 19:31 IST
New Delhi: The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) press conference on Sunday evening explained how "Operation Sindoor" was conducted by the Indian Armed Forces. The DGMO brief was addressed by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, and Major General S.S. Sharda, providing key updates on 'Operation Sindoor'.
DGMO confirmed Operation Sindoor was launched with the objective of dismantling enemy terror infrastructure, delivering a strong and decisive message against terrorism. Anticipating retaliation, several terror camps were evacuated in advance.
On May 7, strategic airstrikes were conducted on nine carefully selected targets, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value individuals linked to the Pulwama blast and the IC-814 hijacking.
The DGMO has officially confirmed the death of terrorist Rauf Azhar and that at least 40 Pakistani army personnel were killed during Operation Sindoor.
Published May 11th 2025, 19:26 IST