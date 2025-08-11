India Calls Out Munir's Nuclear Sabre Rattling, Notes With Regret It Was Made on US Soil

New Delhi: India has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir. Pak army chief who was addressing a gathering in Florida, threatened nuclear retaliation in the future conflict with India. Munir said, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we’ll take half the world down with us,”.

India Slams Nuclear Blackmail by Pakistan

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a sharp statement saying, “Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade. The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

India also expressed regret that such inflammatory comment was delivered “from the soil of a friendly third country”, referring to the United States.

The MEA reaffirmed India’s positions saying, “India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security.”