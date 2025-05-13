India Snubs Turkish Apples as ‘Boycott Turkey’ Campaign Gains Momentum

New Delhi: In a strategic response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and dismantling terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan Retaliates, Global Community Responds

Following India’s offensive, Pakistan responded with hostile actions, further escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. In the wake of the conflict, the international community largely condemned terrorism and stood in solidarity with India.

However, some nations took a different stance. Turkey, among a few others, openly sided with Pakistan, triggering diplomatic and economic fallout with India.

‘Boycott Turkey’ Campaign Gains Momentum in India

Turkey’s support for Pakistan drew strong reactions from Indian citizens and businesses. A nationwide ‘Boycott Turkey’ campaign gained momentum across social media and commercial platforms. Prominent travel portals such as Ixigo and EaseMyTrip suspended all flight and hotel bookings to Turkey.

The boycott extended to trade, particularly targeting Turkish apples, which were until recently widely available in Indian markets.

Turkish Apples Disappear, Prices Surge

In a significant economic repercussion, Turkish apples have virtually vanished from Indian markets. Indian traders, in protest against Turkey’s stance, have shifted their preference to apples from Iran, Washington (USA), and New Zealand.

As a result, apple prices have surged:

Wholesale prices for 10 kg of apples have increased by Rs 200 to 300.