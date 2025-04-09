India's Space Shield: Indian Army Joins Forces With ISRO For Impenetrable Celestial Security | Here’s How

New Delhi: In another effort to strengthen India's Defence Forces, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to launch 52 dedicated satellites for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) for the Indian Army. ISRO's ambitious project was announced by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, marking a major milestone in India's military space doctrine. The satellites will be deployed across multiple orbits, including Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Orbit, providing comprehensive coverage and resilience.

Announcing the launch of satellites, General Anil Chauhan explained the critical role of space-based assets in modern warfare, stating, "Space is the ultimate high ground." The new military space doctrine will serve as a guiding policy for the Armed Forces, enabling them to monitor threats, track adversary movements, and gather real-time intelligence beyond borders. The satellites will be equipped with advanced sensors, high-resolution imaging systems, and synthetic aperture radar capabilities, allowing them to operate 24/7 in all weather conditions.

Enhancing Border Security, Maritime Surveillance And Threats In Space

The satellites will play a crucial role in monitoring India's borders with Pakistan and China, as well as tracking maritime activities in the Indian Ocean Region. A senior ISRO official highlighted the importance of these satellites in countering emerging threats, such as hypersonic missiles and UAVs. The new doctrine will provide clarity to the newly established Defence Space Agency (DSA) on strategy and tactical leverage of space-based assets.

India's military space doctrine will also address the growing threat of anti-satellite weapons, space debris, and electronic warfare in space. The country has already demonstrated its capability to destroy a satellite in Low Earth Orbit, joining the ranks of the US, Russia, and China. The doctrine aims to ensure that Indian space assets remain secure and operational in hostile environments.

India's Existing Military Satellites

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari noted that India is witnessing a strategic shift from large satellites to proliferation and resilient constellations across multiple orbits. This trend is driven by advancements in miniaturization, artificial intelligence, and propulsion technologies, enabling the development of smaller, cheaper satellites weighing less than 500 kgs. These satellites are easier to build and launch, providing redundancy and resilience in the event of a satellite failure.

India already has a range of military satellites in operation, including:

GSAT-7: A communication satellite launched in 2013 for the exclusive use of the Indian Navy

GSAT-7A: An advanced military communications satellite launched in 2018 for the Indian Air Force

GSAT-6: A communication satellite operating in the S-band frequency

GSAT-7R: A replacement satellite for the GSAT-7 Rukmini satellite of the Indian Navy, expected to be launched by January 2024