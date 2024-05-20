Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 20, condoled the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday, May 19.

Expressing shock, PM Modi on his social media handle on X tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Recalling Raisi's contribution to strengthening Iran-Indias relations, the post further read, "His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered."

Furthermore, showing India's solidarity with Iran, the PM's post concluded, "My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

On the other hand, EAM Dr S Jaishankar also paid his condolences to Iranian President Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian. Expressing grief, Jaishankar tweeted, "Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash."

Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash.



Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024.



Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar)

Recalling his previous meetings with the leaders, Jaishankar said, "Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."

This comes almost an hour after the Iranian state news agencies declared the President dead, however, an official confirmation is still awaited.

PM's Last Meet With Raisi

In August 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Raisi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit. Sharing a series of pictures PM Modi tweeted, "Had a wonderful meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. I am glad that Iran will be joining BRICS. Discussed ways to deepen trade and cultural cooperation between India and Iran. @raisi_com."

As per the official statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation among the two countries in various fields including trade and investment, connectivity, energy and counter-terrorism. Both sides agreed to fast-track infrastructure cooperation, including the Chabahar project. The leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, including Afghanistan.

During the candid meet, PM Modi also congratulated President Raisi for joining the BRICS family.