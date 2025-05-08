India Strikes Pak’s Disinformation Overdrive With Hard Facts, Spotlights Islamabad Terror Links

New Delhi: India on Thursday carried out a strike against Pakistan's disinformation drive with hard facts and highlighted Islamabad's terror links, as Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces continues to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a press conference, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Pahalgam terror attack was the original escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. He emphasised that Pakistan-backed terrorists had killed 26 innocent Indian civilians, and India's armed forces have been responding ever since.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) further exposed Pakistan’s ties with terrorist groups, showing a photograph of Pakistani soldiers attending the funerals of terrorists draped in Pakistani flag who were killed in India's strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India also accused Islamabad of attempting to give a communal spin to its strikes. Officials reiterated that India's response was non-escalatory, targeting only terrorists, their camps, and infrastructure.