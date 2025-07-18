India Strikes TRF Again As The US Blacklists The Terror Outfit

Washington: In a resounding victory for India’s relentless anti-terrorism campaign, the US Department of State has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), the Pakistan-backed group responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

Announced on July 18, 2025, this decision validates India’s accusations of Pakistan’s role in sponsoring terrorism and grants New Delhi global legitimacy to launch precise, unrelenting strikes against TRF operatives, wherever they hide.

This is not just a diplomatic win, it’s India’s mandate to dismantle Pakistan’s terror infrastructure with unmatched precision and force.

The US designation targets TRF, a rebranded arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), for its role in heinous attacks, including the Pahalgam massacre that claimed innocent lives.

By amending LeT’s existing FTO and SDGT status under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224, the US has exposed Pakistan’s attempts to mask its terror proxies.

Effective upon publication in the Federal Register, this move reaffirms LeT’s global terrorist designation, tightening the noose around Pakistan’s state-sponsored terror ecosystem.

Pakistan’s crawling diplomacy with the West has collapsed spectacularly

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar once boasted of removing TRF’s mention from a UN condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, exposing Islamabad’s desperation to shield its proxies. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s lavish praise for US President Donald Trump post-Operation Sindoor and fabricated claims of a Trump visit to Pakistan, swiftly debunked by the White House, highlight Pakistan’s diplomatic blunders.

The absence of public photos from a high-profile lunch between Trump and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir further underscores the West’s indifference.

Pakistan’s nomination of Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, despite his controversial actions in Islamic nations, drew sharp criticism from its own leaders like Maulana Fazlur Rehman, cementing Islamabad’s global embarrassment.

Pakistan’s history of being used and discarded by the West is a recurring saga of humiliation. From leasing Peshawar Airbase for US U-2 spy flights during the Cold War to funneling $20 billion in US aid to Afghan mujahideen, Pakistan has repeatedly played the loyal pawn, only to be cast aside when Western interests shift.

Its leaders have facilitated CIA operations, fought proxy wars, and even sent Baloch tribesmen to fight Britain’s battles in Oman’s Dhofar Rebellion, only to face betrayal and isolation.

The 2018 security frisking of former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at JFK airport and the absence of senior US officials to greet Imran Khan in 2019 underscore the West’s disdain.

No US president has visited Pakistan since 2006, a stark reminder of its diminished relevance. This latest US designation of TRF is yet another thrashing, exposing Pakistan’s terror links and leaving it diplomatically stranded.

India getting ready for next-generation warfare

India, meanwhile, is ready to strike with lethal precision. Upgraded BrahMos NG and BrahMos 2 missiles, with hypersonic speeds and an 800-kilometer range, can hit deep inside Pakistan.

Recent tests of the Agni-1 ballistic missile (900-kilometer range) and Prithvi-2 (nuclear and conventional warheads) showcase India’s formidable arsenal.

The Akash Prime, tested in Ladakh, obliterated targets at 15,000 feet, ensuring accuracy in any condition. The Navy’s INS Tarmugli and INS Udaygiri, armed with BrahMos, bolster maritime dominance, while Apache AH-64E helicopters, arriving July 21, will amplify India’s air power.

How Operation Sindoor dismantled Pakistani forces capabilities

Operation Sindoor proved India’s resolve, destroying nine TRF and LeT bases, including Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, and 11 Pakistani airbases.

Reports of TRF shifting its headquarters to Bahawalpur, under Pakistan’s military watch, justify further action.

Evidence of TRF’s ties to Pakistan's ISI-supplied M4 carbines, SSG-style training videos, and Chinese grenades recovered from operatives, confirms Islamabad’s role as a terror hub, with LeT’s Hafiz Saeed operating freely.

Time and again, Pakistan’s leaders confess their subservience: Khawaja Asif admitted doing “dirty work” for the US and West for decades, regretting wars against the Soviets and post-9/11. Bilawal Bhutto called it an “unfortunate part of our history.”

Imran Khan vowed no more CIA bases in 2021 and, in 2011, slammed using the army to “kill our own people with American money” under a puppet regime. Pakistan has nowhere to hide, no face left.