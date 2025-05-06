India Strongly Retaliates, Rejects OIC's Statement For Refusing To Recognise Facts of Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: India has hit back at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) after its statement on India- Pakistan situation terming it absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement countering back to the OIC saying, “The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages.”

“This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC Group to issue a self-serving statement. We reject the OIC’s interference on matters that are internal to India,” MEA said.

The OIC in its statement on the India-Pakistan situation expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security environment in South Asia and alleged that India’s unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were the reasons behind soaring tension in the region.

Hitting out at the OIC for pushing out a read out handed over by Islamabad, MEA said that its (OIC) statement was on the behest of Pakistan and refusing to recognise the facts of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam when terrorists killed 27 innocent Indian civilians and one Nepalese nation, when they were visiting the valley to spend their vacation.

