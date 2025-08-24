India Successfully Tests Maiden Flight of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System | Watch

New Delhi: India has achieved a major breakthrough in defence preparedness with the successful maiden flight test of its homegrown Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS). The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at around 12:30 PM on August 23, off the coast of Odisha.

In a post on X, DRDO confirmed the success of the test and shared a video showcasing the trial.

“Maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) were successfully conducted on 23 Aug 2025 at around 1230 Hrs off the coast of Odisha. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all-indigenous QRSAM, VSHORADS missiles, and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).” DRDO wrote.

What is IADWS?

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is a multi-layered shield designed to protect against a wide range of aerial threats including low-flying drones, fighter jets, and missiles. It combines three advanced, indigenously developed technologies:

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM)

Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)

Laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW)

Together, these systems create a powerful defence mechanism capable of engaging aerial targets at various ranges and altitudes.

Defence officials described the test as a significant achievement in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology. They emphasised that the successful demonstration proves India’s capability to defend key assets and installations from enemy air attacks.

A senior official remarked, “The trial has established the strength of India’s multi-layered air defence and will play a crucial role in safeguarding critical areas from aerial threats.”