India Summons Bangladesh Envoy Second Time In A Week Amidst Soaring Tensions

New Delhi: India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for the second time, amidst strained ties between the two nations. India summoned the Bangladesh envoy after a series of incidents targeting Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India, raising concerns over the safety and security of diplomatic personnel.

Earlier, the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express Dhaka's concern over the incidents outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi on December 20, as well as vandalism at the Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22. These acts were attributed to various extremist elements, the ministry stated.

The latest diplomatic row follows violent anti-India protests in several parts of Bangladesh, which have led to concerns over the security of Indian diplomatic missions in the country. Bangladesh has condemned the attacks on its diplomatic establishments, citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security.

(This is a developing story)