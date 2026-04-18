India Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Firing of Two Indian-Flagged Vessels in Strait of Hormuz: Reports

New Delhi: India has summoned Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) following an incident of firing at two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, official sources said on Saturday.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the region, where the strategic waterway has seen repeated disruptions affecting maritime traffic and energy security. The ambassador was seen leaving the MEA premises, with further details on the discussions expected shortly.

This diplomatic step underscores India's serious concerns over the safety of its vessels and crew navigating critical international sea lanes. The Strait of Hormuz remains vital for India's energy imports, and any threats to commercial shipping are viewed with utmost gravity by New Delhi.

Official sources described the summoning as a diplomatic response to seek clarification and assurances regarding the safety of Indian-flagged ships.

Advertisement

The incident adds to ongoing challenges in the Persian Gulf region, where freedom of navigation has been a recurring point of contention. India has consistently emphasised the importance of secure sea lanes for global trade and its national interests.