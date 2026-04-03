India-Tajikistan Review Wide-Ranging Bilateral Cooperation During 5th Round of Foreign Office Consultations

Dushanbe: India and Tajikistan on Wednesday held the 5th Round of Foreign Office Consultations in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.

The consultations were co-chaired by Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West), from the Indian side and Idibek Kalandar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, from the Tajik side, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

According to a press release, during the consultations, both sides comprehensively reviewed the status of bilateral cooperation in the areas of Political, Defence, Security, Trade & Economy, Culture, Education and Consular matters. The two sides also discussed cooperation within multilateral frameworks and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Secretary (West) called on Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan. In the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership and to broaden the scope of bilateral engagement.

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The statement also highlighted that Secretary (West) also interacted with the Indian community and Friends of India in Dushanbe and appreciated their contributions to strengthening India-Tajikistan relations.

On the occasion, he inaugurated three India Corners at the Tajik State Pedagogical University named after Sadriddin Ayni in Dushanbe, the Institute of Economy and Trade of the Tajik State University of Commerce in Khujand, and the Professional Technical Innovation Lyceum in Kulob.

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He also presented a set of Indian musical instruments to the Tajik State Institute of Culture and Arts named after Mirzo Tursunzoda, and donated made-in-India football sets to the national boys' and girls' football team of Tajikistan to promote sports and youth exchange between the two countries.

The statement underlined how the visit of the Secretary (West) is in line with India's 'Extended Neighbourhood' policy aimed at strengthening ties with Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries, with which India shares longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation.