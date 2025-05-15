BIG BREAKING India Begins Crackdown Against Turkey, Cancels Celebi Aviation's Security Clearance in Interest of National Security

Updated May 15th 2025, 18:40 IST
New Delhi: In a major setback for Turkey for helping Pakistan amid conflict with India, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has cancelled the security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi Aviation. The company is involved in ground operation for several airlines at Indian airports.
The security clearance for Celebi has been revoked with immediate effect in the interest of nation security.
In its official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said, "The security clearance in respect to Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi- BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022.
In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS.
Published May 15th 2025, 18:16 IST