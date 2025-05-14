India Takes Operation Sindoor To UNSC To Expose Pakistan’s Hand in Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: A team of Indian diplomats has landed in New York and will meet with the monitoring team of the UNSC sanctions committee which overseas designations of organisations and individuals as global terrorists.

The Indian diplomatic delegation is carrying a dossier on The Resistance Front (TRF), essentially a front of Lashkar-e-Taiba and first took responsibility of the Pahalgam attack.

The development show how relentless India's Operation Sindoor has been because we first saw India's kinetic response when it bombed terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and now the diplomatic response where India is taking the offensive right into the United Nation as the China-Pakistan nexus has been shielding the designation of TRF as a global terrorist organisation.

During Operation Sindoor, India targeted multiple terror hideouts using precision strikes, reducing terror infrastructure to rubble. When Pakistan retaliated to India's anti-terror operation and launched a swarm drone and missile attack, aiming to target Indian military and civilian establishments but failed terrible in front of India's air defence system.

India struck hard on Pakistan, bombing its critical airbases at multiple locations, damaging its air defence infrastructure.

What happened in Pahalgam terror attack?

On April 22, Pakistani backed terrorists targeted 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese when they were vacationing in Kashmir.

Terrorists singled out and hand-picked Hindus, shot dead in front of their wife, children and parents. Not just brutally killing them, terrorists also told victims, survivors to go and tell Modi of how they attacked them.

PM Modi's warning to terrorists, their handlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a public address in Bihar, warned terror perpetrators that India will identify, nab and bring terrorists, their handlers and backers to justice.