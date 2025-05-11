India Takes Strong Stance Against Pakistan's Ceasefire Breach, Hints ‘Operation Sindoor’ Underway

New Delhi: The ceasefire understanding along the India-Pakistan border was shattered on Saturday when Pakistan violated the ceasefire understanding, prompting India to signal that 'Operation Sindoor' is underway on Saturday. The Indian government had announced the ceasefire mere hours before the breach, but Pakistan's actions have raised questions about its intentions. In the wake of Pakistan's ceasefire breach, India has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to eliminating terrorism on Pakistani soil through Operation Sindoor, with the armed forces resolute in their determination to continue their relentless fight against terrorists.

The Indian government has issued status update on Operation Sindoor. India has clearly stated that repeated violations of ceasefire constituted a breach of the understanding reached earlier in the day. After the violation of the understanding and provocative statements from Pakistani ministers, India has maintained that Operation Sindoor is underway.

As per Indian officials, the armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to the violations, and the government has taken a very serious notice of these ceasefire breach.

Meanwhile, as Pakistan continued to betray India's trust, the government has instructed its armed forces to maintain a strong vigil on the situation and deal strongly with any repetition of violations along the international border and the Line of Control (LoC).

The central government's strong stance on the issue is evident in its words and actions. The Indian government has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the peace and stability in the region. The armed forces have been given a free hand to respond to the violations, and they are expected to take all necessary measures to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Indian government issued an update on ‘Operation Sindoor’, noting:

- Repeated violations is a breach of the understanding reached earlier today.

- The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations.

- India takes very serious notice of these violations and in maintaining a strong vigil on the situation.

- Instructions have been given to deal strongly with any repetition of v=violations along the international border and the line of control.

In the meantime, the ceasefire violation by Pakistan has led to further escalation of tensions between the two nations, and the situation remains volatile.