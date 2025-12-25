India Tests K-4 Submarine Launched Nuclear Missile. Here's How It Deepens India's Footprint In The Indian Ocean

New Delhi: The Indian defence forces recently tested the K-4 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) from INS Arighaat, its indigenous nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, in the Bay of Bengal. The K4 has a range of 3500 km and a warhead of 2 tonnes.

A comprehensive analysis of the test will determine whether Tuesday's test met all the laid down technical parameters and mission objectives or revealed some shortcomings. It usually takes several tests for ballistic missiles, especially those launched from submarines, to achieve full operational status. In this context, let us learn what the K-4 missile is and how it's test marks a significant strategic breakthrough:

What Is K-4?

The K-4 missile is an intermediate-range, solid-fuel submarine-launched ballistic missile. It has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited.

The missile has been designed specifically for SSBNs of Arihant-class like the INS Arihant and INS Arighaat.

Advertisement

Having a range of approximately 3,500 km, the K-4 significantly extends India’s undersea strike capability which was so far dependent on the K-15 (Sagarika) that had a range of 700 km. Powered by a two-stage solid rocket motor, the K-4 measurers 10-12 meters and weighs 17-20 tonnes. It can carry a nuclear warhead of approximately 2,000 kg. The missile will rely on the GNSS including India's NavIC for navigation.

What Is It Strategically Important

The recent K-4 test marks a shift from development trials to user training, which shows that the missile will soon be fully integrated with submarine platforms. This will give a give leap in India's deterrence capabilities, given its stealth.

Advertisement

Since India’s nuclear doctrine stresses on Credible Minimum Deterrence and a No First Use policy. The submarine-launched nuclear weapons gives India the ability to retaliate after sustaining a first strike and launch a formidable second-strike.

The SSBN's reach up to 3,500 km, ensures that it can hold command a strong hold in the Indian Ocean, which enhances its strategic stability and deterrence. India is actively expanding its nuclear submarine fleet so that it can patrol the oceans and enhance its deterrence in the region.

Why Strategic Posturing Is Important For India

The Indo-Pacific waters has become more dynamic than ever with China expanding its foothold in the Indian peninsular waters, the US countering its influence in the Pacific and other regional players like Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia, remaining more vigilant.