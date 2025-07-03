'No Progress Can Come Without Voice of Global South': PM Modi In Ghana Parliament

Accra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, July 2, arrived in Ghana on the first leg of a packed five-nation tour that also includes his participation in the BRICS summit in Brazil.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in nearly three decades, signaling a renewed commitment by both countries to deepen cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, agriculture, digital technology, infrastructure, defence, and capacity building.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament in Ghana. He began by saying, “India is the mother of democracy.”

“For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values. From thousands of years ago, we have examples of centres like Vaishali. The Rig Veda, one of the world’s oldest scriptures, says, ‘Let good thoughts come to us from all directions’. This openness to ideas is the core of democracy,” he says.

He further added, “India has over 2,500 political parties,” he says, causing mild chuckles in the House.

“I repeat, 2,500 political parties. 20 different parties governing different States. 22 official languages, thousands of dialect. This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open heart. The same spirit helps Indians integrate easily wherever they go. Even in Ghana, they have blended into society, just like sugar into tea."

Post-war global order changing, world facing new crises, no progress without giving voice to global south: PM Modi

“With President Mahama, we have decided to elevate our ties to a comprehensive partnership. Friends, the world order created after the second world war is changing fast. The revolution in technology, the rise of the global south and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale. The challenges such as colonial rule that humanity has faced in the earlier centuries, still persist in different forms,” he says.

PM Modi receives Ghana's highest state honour 'Officer of the Order of the Star'

In recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership," President Mahama conferred upon PM Modi Ghana’s national honour, The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.