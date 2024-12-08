India To Become USD 30 Trillion Economy by 2047: Union Education Minister Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asserted that India will become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

Delivering a lecture at the concluding function of XLRI-School of Management's year-long platinum jubilee celebration here on Saturday, Pradhan said that India, the fastest-growing global economy, is currently in the fifth position and will bag the third spot in the next three years.

"The world didn't even count India on the economic front when XLRI came into being 75 years ago. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy and fifth-largest economy in the world, with a size of US 3 trillion. We will be the third-largest economy in the next three years at USD 5 trillion. Our economy will grow to USD 30 trillion by 2047," he said.

"We have to be wealth creators, job creators. We have the potential to create millions of jobs. The world is looking at India for digital public infrastructure... 46 per cent of digital transactions in the world take place in our country. We have become self-reliant in the service sector," he said.

The Union education minister said that the New Education Policy was envisioned to create wealth and jobs.

Pradhan advised the students to play a constructive role in making the country a mega powerhouse and a driving force of the world.