India to Begin Evacuation of Stranded Nationals From Protest-Hit Iran: Sources

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is preparing to facilitate the return of Indian nationals from protest-hit Iran, sources told news agency ANI.

As per ANI, MEA will facilitate the return of the Indians who wish to travel back to India amid the evolving situation in Iran.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister called External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and both leaders discussed about the "evolving situation" in and around Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the MEA said in a statement.

The fresh warning follows an earlier advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, amid mounting concerns about the worsening security situation in Iran.

Separately, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has also advised Indian nationals currently in Iran to leave the country at the earliest.

"Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the Embassy said in an advisory on X.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," it said.

The embassy further said, "It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution," and "avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments."

It also stated, "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard."

The advisory added, "The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in."

The embassy also said, "All Indian nationals who are in Iran, and who have not registered with the Indian Embassy, are requested to do so on the link (https://www.meaers.com/request/home). The link is also available on the Embassy website. In case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so."

The advisories come as Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across the country.