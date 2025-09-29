India to Bhutan Train Travel Soon: Cross-Border Railway Project Approved — Details Here

New Delhi: The much-awaited India-Bhutan rail project has received official approval, clearing the way for Bhutan travel by train for the first time. This cross-border railway initiative, led by Indian Railways, will establish a direct India-Bhutan rail link, enhancing cross-border transport and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday briefed on the India-Bhutan rail connectivity project, highlighting ₹4,033 crore investment to build 89 km of railway lines linking Kokrajhar to Gelephu and Banarhat to Samtse—two key Bhutanese cities. Gelephu is being developed as a mindfulness city, while Samtse is an industrial hub.

India to Bhutan Train Travel Soon

He spoke about seamless rail connectivity is vital for Bhutan’s economic growth and global access, especially as India remains its largest trading partner.

The newly approved Bhutan-India rail route is expected to be operational by 2025, which will be a historic milestone in India-Bhutan connectivity. The project will not only facilitate smoother travel for tourists but also open up new avenues for cultural exchange and regional business development.