India To Block Excess Ravi Waters To Pakistan By March 2026; J&K Minister Confirms Deadline

New Delhi: In a significant move amid the continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India is set to block the excess flow of water from the Ravi River that has so far been reaching Pakistan due to inadequate storage infrastructure on the Indian side.

Officials confirmed that while the Ravi falls within India’s share under the Indus Waters Treaty framework, surplus water had been flowing into Pakistan because of the absence of sufficient diversion and storage facilities. That arrangement is now set to change.

A Jammu and Kashmir minister has confirmed that work to stop the additional outflow is progressing on schedule and will be completed by March 2026, effectively ensuring that Pakistan does not receive what officials describe as “extra water” beyond treaty allocations.

Water To Be Diverted To J&K & Punjab

Instead of flowing across the border, the water will now be diverted to parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab for irrigation and agricultural use.

In drought-hit areas of Samba and Kathua districts in Jammu & Kashmir, around 1,150 cusecs of water is expected to be supplied. Officials say this will help irrigate over 32,000 hectares of land, providing relief to farmers who have long struggled with erratic rainfall and water shortages.

Additionally, more than 5,000 hectares of agricultural land in Punjab is expected to benefit once the diversion system is fully operational.

Strategic & Agricultural Significance

The move comes at a time when water management and cross-border river sharing remain sensitive issues between India and Pakistan. By utilising its full share of the Ravi’s waters, India aims to strengthen irrigation capacity in border districts while ensuring that treaty-defined allocations are adhered to in letter and spirit.