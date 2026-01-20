India To Bring Back Family Members Of Diplomats From Bangladesh Amid Security Concerns

New Delhi: In view of the continued reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and the volatile situation in the poll-bound country, India has decided to bring back the families of its officials posted in the neighbouring country. Sources have indicated that the Indian government has advised dependents of officials posted at diplomatic Mission and various Indian Post to return to India, as a precautionary measure. The Mission and all Posts in Bangladesh will continue to remain open and operational.

The latest step comes in the backdrop of souring of ties between India and Bangladesh, and reports of violence against minorities in the neighbouring nation. The strained ties between the two neighbouring countries has led to the exclusion of Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman being excluded from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This, in turn, provoked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to stay stern in its decision that the team would not play in India under the current circumstances.

Hindus Killed In Bangladesh

Recently, a Hindu man was killed in Rajbari after being run over by a vehicle following a dispute at a fuel station.

Earlier on January 11, a Hindu man was beaten and hacked to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni. The man was 29 years old and was an auto-rickshaw driver by profession. His blood-soaked body was found near a hospital. Earlier, another person from the Hindu minority commuity, Joy Mahapatro, a resident of the Bhangadohor village in the Sunamganj district, was killed. The murder took place after he was summoned to a local shop and attacked.

Prior to this, a Hindu man drowned after jumping into a canal while fleeing a mob in Mahadebpur in Bangladesh's Naogaon. The man was being chased by the locals on the suspicion of theft.

What Triggered Anti‑India Slogans Across Bangladesh?

Bangladesh has been witnessing unrest ever since the death of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests spiralling into violence across parts of the capital. Offices of two of the country’s leading newspapers – The Daily Prothom Alo and The Daily Star – were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Protesters accused the newspapers of ignoring Hadi’s shooting and protecting political elites.

The anti-India slogans filled the air, as Hadi had long criticised India’s role in Bangladesh’s politics. His supporters believe India backed Hasina’s long rule and continues to influence events inside Bangladesh.

The protesters accused certain political parties, media outlets, and officials of acting on behalf of India and working against Bangladesh’s interests.

Who Was Hadi?