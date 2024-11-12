Published 15:49 IST, November 12th 2024
'India to Build World's Biggest Port': Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at IES 2024
At the India Economic Summit (IES) 2024, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced plans for India to develop the world’s largest port.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India Is Going To Build World's Biggest Port: Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal At IES 2024 | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:26 IST, November 12th 2024