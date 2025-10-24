India To Conduct Tri-Services Exercise Along Its Western Border With Pakistan Starting Oct 30

India has issued a notification for a tri-services exercise along its western border with Pakistan. The exercise is scheduled to begin on October 30 and conclude on November 10, 2025.

The airspace reservation for the exercise will be up to 28,000 feet.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Indian Army during the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer. This included a visit to the forward areas of Tanot and Longewala in Rajasthan on Friday, as stated by the Ministry of Defence.

During the conference, detailed deliberations were held with the senior leadership of the Indian Army on key aspects, including Grey Zone Warfare and the roadmap for Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Innovation.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, and all Army Commanders were in attendance.

In his address, Rajnath Singh described 'Operation Sindoor' as an embodiment of India's military prowess and national character. He stated it was a demonstration by soldiers that their strength lies "not only in weapons, but also in their ethical discipline and strategic clarity."

He continued, "Operation Sindoor will go down in history as not just a military operation, but also a symbol of the nation's courage and restraint... The action taken by our forces against terrorists was in keeping with both policy precision and human dignity. The operation isn't over. Our mission for peace will continue as long as even a single terrorist mindset remains alive."

Rajnath Singh underlined that 'Operation Sindoor' has given rise to a new strategic thinking—that India responds to any terrorist activity on its own terms.

"This is New India's Defence Doctrine, which embodies both resolve and courage," he asserted.

Focus on Preparedness and Modernisation

While Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the soldiers for standing guard 24x7 to protect the nation's integrity, he exhorted them to never underestimate the adversaries and remain alert and ready always.

He urged the Commanders to continue focusing on defence diplomacy, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Information Warfare, Defence Infrastructure, and Force Modernisation to ensure a Future-Ready Army. He hailed the professionalism, courage, and resilience of the Indian Armed Forces and reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to provide state-of-the-art technology, infrastructure, and support to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness.

Situation in J&K and Northern Border

Rajnath Singh praised the significant role of the Indian Army in ensuring peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

"The abrogation of Article 370 was historic. Today, the streets there are filled with hope, and not unrest. People are confident about their future. Most importantly, the decision-making system is now in the hands of the local people. The Indian Army has played a crucial role in this endeavour," he said.

On the situation along the Northern border, the Defence Minister stated that the ongoing talks and de-escalation steps have demonstrated India's balanced and firm foreign policy. "Our policy is clear that there will be dialogue and our readiness on the border will remain intact," he affirmed.

Soldiers as the Greatest Asset

Appreciating the willpower and discipline of the soldiers, Rajnath Singh termed it as a testimony to the fact that the Indian military is considered one of the most adaptable forces in the world.

"Whether it's the freezing icy terrain of Siachen, or the scorching heat of the Rajasthan desert, or counter-insurgency operations in the dense forests, our soldiers have always demonstrated their capability and commitment. Despite the tough conditions and diverse challenges, they adapt to the changes and further strengthen national security," he said.