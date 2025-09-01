India To Conduct 2-Day Air Force Drill In Arabian Sea, Zone Close To Pakistani Airspace

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to undertake a two-day military exercise in the Arabian Sea region. The declared air exercise zone lies just 200 nautical miles from Pakistan’s Karachi coast, reaching as close as 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace. The drills are scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM on September 2 and conclude at 2:00 PM on September 3.

Officials from the IAF have described the activity as a routine training operation, for which a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been officially issued to alert aviation stakeholders.

A NOTAM, which stands for Notice to Airmen, serves as a critical advisory containing time-sensitive information relevant to flight operations. It alerts pilots and aviation personnel to temporary changes or potential hazards within designated airspace that may not yet be included in standard aeronautical publications. NOTAMs are essential for maintaining situational awareness and operational safety.

These notices communicate urgent updates regarding the establishment, alteration, or non-availability of navigational aids, services, procedures, or any condition that could impact the safety and efficiency of air navigation. NOTAMs employ a specialized language featuring standardized abbreviations and a distinct format to enable rapid and clear dissemination of information.

The issuance of NOTAMs is managed by authorized aviation bodies and government agencies, operating in compliance with international standards set by the Aeronautical Information Services under the Convention on International Civil Aviation (CICA).

India-US Joint Military Exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas 2025’ Commences in Alaska on September 1

In a separate development, the Indian Army is preparing for joint tactical exercises with the US Army, which will incorporate the coordinated deployment of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare assets. The bilateral training, named Exercise Yudh Abhyas, is scheduled to take place in Alaska over a 14-day period from September 1 to September 14.

An Indian Army contingent has already arrived at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to take part in the 21st iteration of the India-US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the details in a statement released on Monday.

Over the two-week training period, participating troops will engage in a series of tactical drills. These will include heliborne operations, deployment of surveillance equipment and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), rock craft techniques, mountain warfare tactics, casualty evacuation procedures, combat medical aid, and the integrated application of Artillery, Aviation, and Electronic Warfare systems.

Additionally, military experts from both nations will lead professional discussions and working groups on emerging domains such as UAS and Counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications, and logistics management.