India To Host Next International AI Summit After Successful Co-Hosting Paris Edition

New Delhi: India will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence (AI), the French Presidency announced on Tuesday. The announcement was made after India and France successfully co-hosted the AI summit in Paris on Monday and Tuesday. Along with the representatives of various countries including French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice-President JD Vance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the two-day summit.

President Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed the news, stating that India will host the next edition of the summit. PM Narendra Modi had earlier expressed India's willingness to host the summit, saying, "India would be happy to host the next AI summit on its territory."

The co-hosting of the AI summit with France marks a major milestone in India's efforts to emerge as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence. The summit provided a platform for experts and leaders from around the world to discuss the latest developments and innovations in AI.