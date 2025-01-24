India To Raise Concerns With US Over Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Presence At Trump’s Inauguration

New Delhi: India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stated that it will raise concerns with the United States regarding the reported presence of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun at President Donald Trump's inauguration. Pannun was reportedly seen at The Liberty Ball during Trump's inaugural ceremony. A video circulating on social media shows him chanting "Khalistan Zindabad" among the crowd. Responding to the same, MEA spokespersons Arindam Bagchi and Randhir Jaiswal stated that India consistently addresses anti-India activities with the US government and will continue to raise matters impacting national security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Pannun and seized his properties in Amritsar and Chandigarh. He has been declared a "proclaimed offender" and has non-bailable warrants issued against him. Several videos of the episode have since emerged on social media.

A video circulating on social media shows Pannun among the crowd chanting “Khalistan Zindabad” while others chanted “USA". The video initially focuses on Trump and Melania Trump before panning to the crowd and Pannun.

The NIA has registered its first case against Pannun for promoting and carrying out acts of terror, using threats and intimidation. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him in 2021, and he was declared a “Proclaimed Offender” in 2022. The NIA has also seized his properties in Amritsar and Chandigarh.

Pannu has been actively advocating for a separate Sikh state, Khalistan, in India, the US, Canada and the UK. He has previously incited Sikh youth in Punjab to join militancy. The three arrested operatives, whose names have not been released, face charges related to promoting separatism and defacing public property.

Notably, in July 2020, the Union Home Ministry designated Pannun as a terrorist, and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Who is Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has citizenship of both the US and Canada and is a vocal advocate for Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh homeland. Born in Punjab and a lawyer based in the US, Pannun is considered to be heavily influenced by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, and has become one of the most prominent proponents of the Khalistan movement in recent years.

Pannun is often seen in dark formal attire and sporting a white beard. He frequently posts video messages on social media, where he has threatened Indian leaders, diplomats, and Hindus. He has even made veiled threats to blow up Air India flights.

Pannun: India's Most Wanted

Notably, India listed Pannun as an "individual terrorist," in 2020, for allegedly financing violence and calling on Punjab-based gangsters and youth to fight for Khalistan. He is wanted in connection with nearly two dozen cases. An arrest warrant has been issued for him in India.

Pannun has organised Khalistan referendums in various countries, including the UK, Italy, Australia, and Canada, claiming that more than 1.3 million people have voted in favour. During the 2021 farmers' protests in India, the anti-terror agency registered a case against him for allegedly conspiring to incite rebellion against the Indian government.