BREAKING: India To Receive First Batch Of Apache Helicopter Soon

India To get Fist Batch Of Apache Helicopters Soon | Image: X

New Delhi: India set to receive first batch of Apache Attack Helicopters on July 21.

India To Receive First Batch Of Apache Helicopter Soon

India to receive its first consignment of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from the United States on July 21, 2025. It would be a major milestone in the Indian Army’s modernisation efforts.

Deployment & Strategic Role

The helicopters will arrive at the Indian Air Force’s Hindon Air Force Station and be deployed along the Pakistan border, particularly in the desert sector near Jodhpur, where the Army raised its first Apache squadron in March 2024.

These Apache Helicopters are expected to enhance offensive capabilities tremendously and provide close air support in high-intensity combat zones.

Apache AH-64E Features & Firepower

Known as “tanks in the air,” the AH-64E Apache is capable of carrying, hellfire missiles, hydra rockets, and stinger missiles.

A 30 mm chain gun with 1,200 rounds are equipped with fire control radar with 360° coverage, night vision systems and target lock sensors.

The addition of these cutting-edge highly advanced Apache helicopters will add to precision strike capability, and enhance networked warfare systems.

Delivery Timeline

The first batch includes three helicopters, with the remaining three expected by year-end. The delivery comes under a $600 million deal signed in 2020 during President Trump’s visit to India.