India To Send 2 Lakh Tonne Wheat To Nepal, Centre Issues Notification

New Delhi: The Union government has permitted exports of two lakh tonnes of wheat to Nepal, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

NCEL is a company established with cooperative societies as its promoters.

Although the export of wheat is prohibited to ensure domestic supply, outbound shipments are permitted under specific conditions. These shipments are allowed based on government authorization to certain countries to address their food security requirements, upon request.

In a separate notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that inputs imported for synthetic knitted fabrics by advance authorisation holders, Export Orientated Units (EOUs), and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be exempt from the Minimum Import Price (MIP) requirement.

The MIP for synthetic knitted fabrics is set at USD 3.5 per kilogram to discourage the import of cheap fabrics. The notification clarifies that while the import of synthetic knitted fabrics is restricted, it is permitted if the CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value is USD 3.5 or more per kilogram. Additionally, inputs imported by advance authorisation holders, EOUs, and SEZs are exempt from the MIP condition.