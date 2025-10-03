Big Operation Sindoor Revelation: Indian Armed Force Took Down Five Pakistani Jets During Operation Sindoor, Says Air Force Chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday made a bold statement, revealing that during Operation Sindoor, the IAF successfully downed five enemy fighter jets and one AWACS aircraft.



Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi, Singh described the operation as a “decisive move” executed with precision and a clear objective, underlining the IAF’s strategic capabilities in modern warfare.

Pakistan Suffered Significant Damage

Responding to a question from reporters on Pakistan’s losses during Operation Sindoor, Singh revealed that the Indian Air Force had inflicted “substantial damage” on multiple key military assets.

“We struck a large number of their airfields and installations,” he said. “At least four radars and two command-and-control centres were destroyed. Runways at two bases were damaged, and three hangars across different stations were hit. We also have evidence of one C-130 class aircraft being damaged, along with at least 4 to 5 fighter aircraft most likely F-16s that were under maintenance at that time.”

He further revealed that one Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system was destroyed, in addition to a long-range strike beyond 300 km that hit what was believed to be either an Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft or a Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) platform. “Alongside that, our systems confirm the destruction of five high-tech fighters between the F-16 and JF-17 class,” Singh added.

Rejecting Pakistani Claims

When asked about Pakistan’s assertion that it had downed 15 Indian fighter jets, the IAF Chief dismissed it outright.

“If Pakistan thinks they have downed 15 Indian jets, let them think,” Singh remarked. “Unka jo narrative hai, manohar kahaniyaan hai, chalney do (Their narrative is like a fairy tale—let it continue).”

His remarks underscored India’s confidence in its operational record while exposing the propaganda-driven narratives from across the border.

S-400 Air Defence System Proven Effective

Air Chief Marshal Singh praised the S-400 missile defence system, which was deployed during the operation. “The S-400 has proved to be a good weapon system,” he said, highlighting its effectiveness in neutralising enemy aircraft and strengthening India’s layered defence network.

Work Begins on ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ – India’s Iron Dome

In a major announcement, Singh disclosed that work has already begun on Sudarshan Chakra, India’s indigenous air defence system being dubbed as the country’s version of the Iron Dome.

“We have put our heads together and begun work on Sudarshan Chakra,” he said. “There is an urgent need for Atmanirbharta. We cannot remain dependent on others for critical systems.”

The indigenous project, he added, would drastically enhance India’s ability to intercept hostile missiles and aircraft, offering a defensive shield against future aerial threats.

Future-Ready Warfare

Looking ahead, the IAF Chief stressed that the character of warfare is undergoing rapid transformation. “The next conflict will not resemble the last one. We must be future-ready,” he said.

Singh emphasized that Operation Sindoor has demonstrated the relevance of air power in shaping outcomes on the battlefield. “Air power has come to the forefront after this operation. Long-range weapons, satellite reconnaissance, robust air defence systems, and precision strikes will continue to define the battles of tomorrow.”



He also said India entered the recent conflict with a well-defined objective and ended it swiftly after achieving its goals. He stressed that this approach should serve as a lesson for the world, where many ongoing wars show no signs of conclusion.



Singh also added, “We proved that we are 'Achook (infallible), Abhedya (impenetrable) and Sateek (accurate)' during Op Sindoor, all three services planned and executed this mission”

“A clear directive and mandate were given to the Indian Armed Forces. This will go down in history as a war that began with a precise objective and was brought to a quick close, without unnecessary prolongation,” Singh said.