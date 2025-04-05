sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 5th 2025, 20:36 IST

India-UAE Mega Strategic Move, To Build Energy Hub In Sri Lanka

India, UAE and Sri Lanka have signed a pact to build a mega energy hub in the Island nation. The pact was signed on Saturday as PM Modi is in Colombo.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
India, UAE, Sri Lanka sign pact
ndia, UAE and Sri Lanka exchange a trilateral MoU in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in Colombo on Saturday. | Image: ANI

Colombo: India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to build an energy hub in Sri Lanka, to utilise full potential of each other’s strategic ties, secure the Indian Ocean region and compete with China.

The move has come during Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Sri Lanka where a pact was signed between India, UAE and Sri Lanka to developed energy infrastructure in the region.

During PM Modi’s visit, India and Sri Lanka signed a total of seven agreements to boost strategic cooperation and take bilateral ties to new heights.

The two sides also virtually inaugurated a 120 MW Sampur solar power project and a recently completed temperature-controlled warehousing facilty at Dambulla.

The 5,000 solar rooftop units were installed at religious places across Sri Lanka and a temperature-controlled warehousing facility at Dambulla.

The seven MoUs have been exchanged in the fields of energy, digitisation, defence, health and multi-sectoral assistance in the Eastern Province.

Prime Minister announced support for the development of the Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, the Sacred City project in Anuradhapura and the Sita Eliya temple complex in Nuwara Eliya.

In the areas of capacity building and economic support, a comprehensive package for training an additional 700 Sri Lankan citizens annually, and the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring were also announced.

In keeping with the shared Buddhist heritage of the two countries, Prime Minister announced that Holy Relics of Lord Buddha from Gujarat would be traveling to Sri Lanka for the International Vesak Day celebrations. 

Full list of MoUs signed between India and Sri Lanka   

  • MoU signed between India and Sri Lanka for Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power.
  • MoU between the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Sri Lankan Ministry of Digital Economy on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation.
  • MoU signed between India, Sri Lanka, and the Government of United Arab Emirates for Cooperation in Development of Trincomalee as an Energy Hub.
  • MoU between India and Sri Lanka on Defence Cooperation and Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province.
  • MoU signed between Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Health & Mass Media of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Cooperation in the Field of Health & Medicine.
  • MoU on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation between the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and The National Medicines Regulatory Authority, Government of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Published April 5th 2025, 18:45 IST

